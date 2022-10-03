‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

ANI
New Delhi, October 3
Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a foreign aircraft with its origin in Iran that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace.
According to sources, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission to the plane to land in Delhi was denied.
According to an ANI tweet, the plane was on its way from Tehran, Iran, to Guangzhou in China. Mahan Air contacted the Delhi airport Air Traffic Control after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing in Delhi. The Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft to go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused and left the Indian airspace, according to sources.
On way from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou in China, Mahan Air contacted Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing at Delhi. Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft to go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused & left Indian airspace: ATC sources— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
However, the Indian Air force has confirmed that the China-bound Mahan Air flight was now out of the Indian airspace.
Indian Air force confirms to ANI that the China-bound Mahan Air flight which had a bomb threat is now out of Indian airspace pic.twitter.com/i6rPfWjInW— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
The aircraft had entered the Indian airspace when the alert from the ATC was shared with the plane.
Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive