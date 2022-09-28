Bombay HC CJ recommended for elevation to SC

ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court, which is currently functioning with only 29 judges against the sanctioned strength of 34. TNS

Bird-hit Air India flight makes unscheduled halt

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight, carrying 135 passengers, was forced to land at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on Monday due to a bird-hit. “The aircraft went for safety checks and assessment of damage after the incident,” an official said. TNS

NDFB chief’s life term upheld by HC

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday upheld the life sentence awarded by a special court to NDFB chief Ranjan Daimari in connection with serial bomb blasts of October 2008 that claimed 88 lives in Assam. The HC rejected the appeal filed by six others while acquitting four accused who were earlier given life term by the special court. PTI

‘Super Sniffer’ dogs to protect cheetahs

Panchkula: Five-month-old German Shepherd ‘Ilu’ is under training at ITBP’s National Training Centre for Dogs to join the ‘Super Sniffer’ squad in Madhya Pradesh. Ilu will be deployed in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to protect the recently released Namibian cheetahs from poachers. She is among the six dogs that are being trained to protect wildlife at various national parks.