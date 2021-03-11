Bombay HC refuses to quash case against Ranas

Mumbai, April 25
The Bombay HC on Monday dismissed a petition filed by lawmaker couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, arrested in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, seeking that one of the two FIRs registered against them under Section 353 of the IPC be quashed.
The court said the petitioners and all others occupying public positions must act more responsibly and show respect towards other public persons.
“As is often said, with great power comes great responsibility,” a High Court Bench observed, adding that it found no merit in the plea filed by the Rana couple. —
