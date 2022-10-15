Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench on Friday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist link case and directed his immediate release from the Nagpur Central Jail, setting the wheelchair-bound academician free after eight years of incarceration.

The HC said the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was “bad in law and invalid”. Moments after the acquittal, the Maharashtra Government moved the Supreme Court urgently to seek a stay on the HC verdict.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, however, agreed to hear on Saturday Maharashtra’s plea for a stay on the order.