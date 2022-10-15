Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

New Delhi, October 14
The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench on Friday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist link case and directed his immediate release from the Nagpur Central Jail, setting the wheelchair-bound academician free after eight years of incarceration.
The HC said the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was “bad in law and invalid”. Moments after the acquittal, the Maharashtra Government moved the Supreme Court urgently to seek a stay on the HC verdict.
A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, however, agreed to hear on Saturday Maharashtra’s plea for a stay on the order.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51