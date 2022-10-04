Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in ED case

PTI

Mumbai, October 4

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money-laundering case.

Justice NJ Jamadar pronounced the order.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the High Court to hear and decide the NCP leader's plea expeditiously as it was pending for six months.

His lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the application arguing that Deshmukh did not suffer from any ailments that could not be treated at the jail hospital.

Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh is in judicial custody.

The ED booked him after the CBI registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.