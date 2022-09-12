Bombay zone's RK Shishir tops JEE-Advanced

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

Bombay zone’s RK Shishir has bagged the top rank in the JEE (Advanced). The results were announced today. According to the IIT-Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks.

Tanishka Kabra of the IIT-Delhi is the topper among girls with 277 marks and an all-India rank of 16. As many as 40,712 candidates qualified for the JEE (Advanced), 2022, of whom 34,196 are boys and 6,516 girls. Over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The IIT-Bombay and the IIT-Madras bagged 29 spots each in the top 100, followed by the IIT-Delhi (22), IIT-Roorkee

(11), IIT-Bhubaneswar (six), IIT-Guwahati (two) and the IIT-Kanpur (one). The JEE-Main is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. A total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in the 23 IITs.