Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the bond between India and France transcends time, echoing in their shared values and kindling their collective dreams.
Reacting to French President Emmanuel Macron's tweet in which he posted a short video of Modi's visit to the country, the prime minister said he will always cherish his visit to the country.
भारतीय लोगों के प्रति, विश्वास और मित्रता। pic.twitter.com/2xlTIHNAJY— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 15, 2023
India and France…a bond that transcends time, echoing in our shared values and kindling our collective dreams.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2023
I will always cherish my recent visit to France. Thank you my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron. https://t.co/R6rcvhMKoj
In his message with the video, Macron had written, "To the people of India, trust and friendship." Modi said, "India and France…a bond that transcends time, echoing in our shared values and kindling our collective dreams. I will always cherish my recent visit to France. Thank you my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron."
