Book launches, fusion band, AWWA lit fest ends

Chandigarh, November 14

The final day of ‘Abhivyakti’ Season 2 saw a packed Jawahar Kala Kendra engaging with literary luminaries with book launches, workshops and performances amid invigorating sessions celebrating life in its varied hues. Celeb appearances, stand-up acts, dastangoi and book launches, it was a befitting conclusion to an engaging event organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

Monday saw three book launches — Sutapa Basu’s “The Birth of My Nation”, Lily Swarn’s “Yeh Na Thi Hamari Kismat” and Krishnalata Singh’s “Rang Badalti Zindagi”. A thought-provoking play, “Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane”, by Kumud Mishra and troupe was much appreciated.

Session “Army Brats — Badge of Honour” had interviews with young achievers, including Femina Miss India runner-up 2022 Rubal Shekhawat, stand-up comedian Neeti Palta and Shailza Suri. Member of Parliament Diya Kumari graced the event. “Ramayana” narration in Urdu was the high point of Fouzia dastangoi. At session “Nayi Peedhi Nayi Soch/Sculpting Young Minds,” eminent educationists Ameeta Mulla Wattal and Archana S Mankotia shared tips on helping kids become responsible readers in the digital age.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Aparna Erry, regional vice-president, AWWA, and a scintillating performance by fusion band “Dunes of Rajasthan”.