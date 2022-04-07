Book on 1971 war to be released by Rajnath Singh today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday release the book Heroes of 1971. The Tribune Trust President NN Vohra and trustees Lt Gen SS Mehta (retd) and Gurbachan Jagat will grace the occasion.

The book has been edited by The Tribune Editor-in-Chief Rajesh Ramachandran. He is also one of the contributors.

The book, detailing gallantry award winners of the 1971 war, describes how key battles were fought and the Pakistan Army defeated. Lt Gen AAK Niazi had surrendered and 93,000 Pakistan soldiers were taken as prisoners of war.

NN Vohra, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has written the foreword to the book. The other contributors include retired Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash, Lt Gen SS Mehta (retd), Lt Gen RS Sujlana (retd), Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (retd), Distinguished Fellow at Observer Research Foundation Manoj Joshi, Maj Gen Randhir Sinh (retd), Commodore Srikant Kesnur, senior journalist Sujan Dutta and The Tribune Defence Correspondent Ajay Banerjee.

Former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the Chiefs of three services have endorsed the book on gallantry awardees.

The function will be held tomorrow evening at Multi-Purpose Hall in India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

