Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

The launch of two warships of separate classes in Mumbai on Tuesday will showcase the indigenous manufacturing capabilities to make ships at a rapid pace to match China. The warships named “Surat”, a destroyer, and “Udaygiri”, a frigate, will be launched concurrently at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be chief guest.

Both warships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design. Around 75 per cent of the equipment and systems were sourced from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises.

The country’s major indigenous weapons include medium range surface-to-air missiles by Bharat Electronics Limited, BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles by BrahMos Aerospace, torpedo tube launchers and anti-submarine rocket launchers by Larsen & Toubro and 76 mm super rapid gun mount by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

The ships will be launched into seawaters. The machinery and major systems have been fitted while these are at dry dock. The ships will be put to rigorous sea trials before being commissioned.

“Surat” is the fourth ship of its class christened after major cities — Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat. It has been built using block construction methodology, which involved hull construction at two different geographical locations and joined together at MDL, Mumbai.

“Udaygiri”is the third ship of Project 17A. It follows the Shivalik Class frigates but with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems. A total of seven ships are being made — four at MDL and three GRSE.