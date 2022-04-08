Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 8

The government has decided that precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to all adults in the 18+ population at private vaccination centres from April 10.

The administration of booster doses to adults through private vaccination centres would start from Sunday.

All those who are above 18 years and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose.

The facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

So far, about 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both the doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to health care workers, frontline workers and 60+ population group; 45 per cent of 12 to 14-year-olds have received the first dose.

The on-going free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to the health care workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and be accelerated, the health ministry said.

The ministry clarified that the booster dose would have to be a homologous dose. So if someone has completed the schedule with two doses of Covaxin, they will take Covaxin as a booster and the same for Covishield and other shots.