Border tourism to boost security: Shah

PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said ‘border tourism’ would help boost border security and connect citizens to BSF personnel, instilling a feeling of respect towards them.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Seemadarshan’ tourism project at Nadabet along the India-Pakistanborder in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

The project has several attractions, including the ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony, on the lines of the exercise held on the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab.