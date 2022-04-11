Border tourism to boost security: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said ‘border tourism’ would help boost border security and connect citizens to BSF personnel, instilling a feeling of respect towards them.
Shah was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Seemadarshan’ tourism project at Nadabet along the India-Pakistanborder in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.
The project has several attractions, including the ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony, on the lines of the exercise held on the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...