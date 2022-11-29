Both Gehlot, Pilot assets, says Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said both Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were assets for the party and the ongoing friction between the two won’t impact the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” which will reach the state in the first week of December.

No impact on yatra This (friction between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot) will not impact the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Gandhi was responding to questions about the warring leaders ahead of the yatra’s schedule in Rajasthan.

“I do not wish to go into who said what. Both leaders are party’s assets. This (friction) will not impact the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” he said when asked about Gehlot’s remarks that Pilot was a “traitor” and could not become the CM.

Gandhi, in a free-wheeling press conference (his seventh in 82 days of the yatra) in Indore today, reiterated that the goal of the yatra was not political and his motivation behind the effort was solely to fight “hate and violence being spread by the BJP and the RSS”.

“The yatra’s goal is to remind India of its culture and history. Political repercussions can be a byproduct of this,” said Gandhi.

Asked what he expected from the yatra amid elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Gandhi said, “I am not thinking of anything other than completing this yatra and listening to the people. I am not thinking about the Congress, the party organisation and elections. This yatra is my meditation. My goal is to stand up for the idea of India that is being attacked. I would have done this even if I got nothing out of it.”