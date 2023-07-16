Both NDA, Cong-led Opposition to put up shows of strength on July 18

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 15

As the election season heats up and stakes rise, principal rivals the BJP and the Congress have set up the same date for respective shows of political strength.

On July 18 when 24 Opposition parties will come together in Congress-ruled Karnataka’s Bengaluru to talk state specific anti-BJP alliances for the 2024 General Election, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners will assemble in the national capital to signal all is well.

NDA gets a leg-up with NEW ALLIES Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas); Hindustani Awam Morcha in Bihar; NCP Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra; OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh

Apart from the current 18 constituents of BJP-led NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, HAM chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, NCP’s Ajit Pawar and OP Rajbhar of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in UP will also attend. Sources say BJP chief JP Nadda has extended invitations to the above-mentioned non-NDA leaders showcasing an expanding BJP alliance on the eve of 18th Lok Sabha elections next year.

In Bengaluru, the Congress will play host to 24 parties with TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saying she would skip the July 17 dinner being hosted by Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah but would join strategic talks against the BJP on July 18.

A realisation is dawning on both camps that allies could alter electoral equations in an increasingly hard-to-judge political landscape where voters barely reveal their mind.

