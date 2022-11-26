Bouncer killed in celebratory firing in UP’s wedding function, accused BJP worker held

Kanpur (UP), November 26
A young man, working as bouncer, was killed in a celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Rail-Bazar area here, police said on Saturday.
A BJP worker identified as Ramji Gupta, who allegedly opened fire from his licensed double barrel gun, has been arrested, police said.
However, Gupta is associated with the BJP as a worker and had no post in the party presently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shiva Ji said.
“We have also seized the gun which was used in celebratory firing for forensic and ballistic test,” he added.
The deceased, identified as Mohammad Sadiq (32), a resident of Meerpur Cantt, had also been running a gym.
Elaborating on the incident, the DCP said Sadiq along with several others were hired for ensuring security of dancers and guests during the wedding ceremony on Friday night.
Gupta allegedly resorted to firing from his gun as a result of which Sadiq suffered with pellet injuries on his head, neck and chest.
Sadiq was immediately taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital where he was declared dead, the DCP said investigation has been launched after registering the FIR on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the senior officer added.
