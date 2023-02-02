Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Nalanda (Bihar), February 1
Most adolescents dream of spending time alone with a member of the opposite sex, but what would happen to a boy who finds himself in the midst of a large number of girls in a room?
This happened to one boy who had come to take the Class 12 examination at a school in Bihar. Mani Shankar, a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College went to take an intermediate examination at Brilliant School. However, as soon as he realised that he was the lone boy in the classroom full of 50 girls, he blacked out.
According to Shankar's aunt, he fainted out of "nervousness". He developed a fever and was rushed to the hospital.
"He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," Shankar's aunt told ANI.
The student has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and is currently stable.
