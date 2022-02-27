Boy sentenced to 20-yr jail for raping minor

PTI

Mathura, February 26

A local court on Saturday sentenced a boy to 20-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, convicting him for raping a child in the Prem Nagar area of the district.

As per the judgment, the convict was awarded a 20-year sentence under the POCSO Act, and another 10 years under the Section 376 of the IPC, both of which would run concurrently.

“The period for which the convict was in jail during the trial would be adjusted in the final sentence,” additional district counsel Subhash Chandra Chaturvedi said.

The incident happened on February 5, 2018, when Suraj, the convict, raped a five-year-old girl in his neighbourhood while her mother was away, he added.

The girl’s mother and her grandmother had left the child under the care of Suraj and his sister-in-law, he said. —