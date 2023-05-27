 Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP : The Tribune India

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Senior BJP leader says the NITI Aayog is a key body for determining the entire objective, framework and roadmap for the development of the country

Ravi Shankar Prasad. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 27

The BJP on Saturday lashed out at chief ministers who boycotted the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, calling their decision "anti-people" and "irresponsible".

The meeting, which will deliberate on several issues, including health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the NITI Aayog is a key body for determining the entire objective, framework and roadmap for the development of the country.

He said as many as 100 issues are proposed to be discussed in the eighth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog but chief ministers of eight states are not coming to attend it.

Chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Mamata Banerjee are among those not attending the meet.

"Why are they not coming to attend the meeting where 100 issues are to be discussed? If such a large number of chief ministers do not participate, they are not bringing the voice of their states," Prasad said.

It is "very unfortunate, irresponsible and anti-people", he said. "How far will you go in opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi?" the BJP leader asked.

"You will get more opportunities to oppose Modi. But why are you causing harm to the people of your state?" he questioned.

The decision to boycott the meeting by eight chief ministers is "totally irresponsible" and is also "against the public interest", Prasad said.

