Brace for heatwave from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Heatwave conditions are expected to commence in central and northwest India from April 27, the IMD said here today.

Maximum temperature remained between 40°C and 42°C in most parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, east UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal; in some parts of Haryana and Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and in isolated pockets of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

The weather office said a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3°C could be expected in most parts of northwest India during the next three days—a situation that was expected to continue with “no large change thereafter”.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated lightning can be expected in J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 28 and 29 and in Uttarakhand on April 29. —