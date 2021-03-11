Brace for heatwave over next 2 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Amid severe heatwave conditions in the region, the mercury today touched 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi with the IMD predicting even higher temperatures on Sunday. It said the heatwave conditions would continue over northwest and central India for the next two days.

MAX TEMP IN GURUGRAM 45°C

However, people may see relief as a wet spell is expected over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest from May 16. Cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will induce pre-monsoon activity, which will provide some relief from intense heat on Monday and Tuesday. On Saturday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, southern parts of east UP and northern parts of east Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Punjab. Delhi saw the mercury to rise to 47 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. This is the fifth heatwave in the capital this summer.