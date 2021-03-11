Brace yourself, another round of heatwave to return to northwest India from Wednesday

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 25

Heat wave conditions are expected to commence over Central and Northwest India from April 27, the IMD said on Monday.

Maximum temperatures were recorded between 40-42°C over most parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal; in some parts of Haryana and Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and in isolated pockets over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

The weather office said a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C can be expected over most parts of Northwest during the next three days—a situation that is expected to continue with “no large change thereafter”.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C will also be seen over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and in Gujarat by2-3°C during the next four days.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning can be expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on April 28 and 29 and over Uttarakhand on April 29.

Strong surface winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, west Rajasthan on April 28 and 29 and over East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on April 29.