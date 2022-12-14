Bravely thwarted China's bid to alter status quo: Rajnath Singh in Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and unilaterally alter the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament today. Giving details about the clash, Rajnath said the transgression attempt was contested in a “firm and resolute manner” by the Indian Army and the PLA troops were compelled to return to their posts. The issue has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels, he said.

“The face-off led to a scuffle and the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA troops from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to retreat… The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. There are no fatalities or serious injuries on our side,” he said.

Rajnath made identical statements in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. “The local commander (Indian side) of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart yesterday to discuss the issue in accordance with the established mechanisms,” he said.

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. “Our armed forces are committed to protecting Indian territorial integrity and will continue to thwart such attempts,” the minister assured the House. He said he was confident the entire House would stand united in supporting the Indian soldiers, he concluded.

The Opposition walked out alleging they were not allowed to say anything on the matter. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla cited rules of the House saying no clarifications could be sought on sensitive matters. In the Rajya Sabha too, Deputy Chairman Harivansh refused permission to Opposition MPs to seek clarification on Rajnath’s statement.

