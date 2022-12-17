Bravery, valour displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, December 17
The bravery and valour displayed by the Indian armed forces during the Galwan valley clash and the recent face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh are commendable and any amount of praise for them is not enough, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
In an address at industry chamber FICCI, Singh also took an indirect dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "doubting" the government's handling of the border row with China.
"Any amount of praise is not enough for the armed forces for the way they displayed bravery and valour, be it in Galwan or Tawang," Singh said.
"We have never questioned the intention of any leader in the opposition; we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics should be based on truth. Politics cannot be done on the basis of falsehood.
"The process of taking society towards the right path is called 'rajniti' (politics). I do not understand the reason behind doubting anyone's intention," the minister said.
