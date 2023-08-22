 BRICS' Johannesburg meeting amid talks of expansion : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BRICS' Johannesburg meeting amid talks of expansion
Explainer

BRICS' Johannesburg meeting amid talks of expansion

Over 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, according to reports

BRICS' Johannesburg meeting amid talks of expansion

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Johannesburg for the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. In those terms, it is an important geo-political and geo-economic event. This time, however, leaders of the BRICS—the grouping of major emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—are also expected to discuss a framework to admit new members on the platform.

There are also reports of a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, giving an additional reason to watch out for at the summit. China and India are the two major regional powers of Asia and two most populous countries and among the fastest growing economies in the world.

This summit would provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development, PM Modi said in his statement.  

BRIC to BRICS

As on date, BRICS comprises five nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

However, the acronym BRIC did not include South Africa when it was coined in 2001.

The term BRIC was originally developed in the context of foreign investment strategies. It was introduced in the 2001 publication by then-chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Jim O'Neill, in the paper underlining the growth potential of four countries—Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The term was coined by Roopa Purushothaman, who was a research assistant in the original report, according to reports.

The first formal meeting of the group was held in 2009 with the aim to provide a common platform and global playing field for member countries in a world order dominated by the US and its Western allies. Therefore, Brazil, Russia, India and China are the founding members. South Africa became a member in 2010, expanding the acronym to BRICS.

BRICS, the strength     

While India and China are the two most populous countries in the globe, together the five nations account for more than 40% of the world and one-fourth of the global economy. Geopolitics apart, the grouping’s basic strength is geo-economics—multilateral trade, development and cooperation—making it a plausible platform for others to join amid economic sanctions and the domination of West in international bodies.

BRICS is essentially a movement of “emerging economies” and a geopolitical rival to the G7 intergovernmental political forum comprising countries like Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.  

BRICS, the expansion

Now, there are plans to expand BRICS and add to its geopolitical and geo-economic strength.     

Agency reports suggest that “over 40 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Algeria, Bolivia, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon and Kazakhstan” have expressed interest to become its part.

For Gulf countries, BRICS may be a platform for a better access to global bodies, say experts, while African nations like Ethiopia see it as a platform for better representation for the continent and being a part of the aim—a global political and economic player. Smaller countries hope BRICS membership will unleash economic and development benefits due to increased trade and investment.

Earlier in July, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval participated in a meeting of ‘Friends of BRICS’ in the South African capital. In addition to BRICS, Belarus, Burundi, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Cuba also participated in the discussions.

BRICS, the challenges

While growing membership is expected to lend the grouping more clout, sceptics point to the developments around the New Development Bank or the “BRICS bank”, the bloc's “most concrete achievement” to express doubts. Its sluggish pace of lending has also been hampered by sanctions against founding member Russia, they point.  

Once a booming economy, China seems to be slowing. The country is also facing tensions with the US over semiconductors.

Russia, too, is facing sanctions and isolation following the war with Ukraine.

Apparently, not everyone is keen on the idea of expansion, reports suggest. While China and Russia are bullish on the issue, Brazil is “worried about rushing with the process”, they add.

All eyes are on Johannesburg

This BRICS meet is happening at an important geopolitical and geo-economic juncture, say experts.

This is the first in-person summit since the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is also the first in-person meeting since the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown in Russia and China.

#China #Narendra Modi #Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

2
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

3
Himachal

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

4
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

5
Nation

'Welcome, buddy!' — Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

6
Haryana

Faridabad: 8-year-old boy stuck in society elevator for two hours; starts doing homework to stay calm

7
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientist says will postpone landing from August 23 to August 27 if…

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar participates in YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s fan meet up, opposition calls it insensitive move

9
Trending

'Shameless': Actor Prakash Raj meme mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission sparks online outrage

10
Himachal

Supreme Court for setting up expert panel to assess carrying capacity of Himalayan region

Don't Miss

View All
Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Top News

Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers’ protest in Chandigarh today

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...

Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur

Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur

The case registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 a...

Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram

Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram

He has been identified as Aamir


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested Chandigarh MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest?

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

Police didn't allow her to meet minor rape victim, says DCW chief Swati Maliwal; ends dharna at hospital

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment