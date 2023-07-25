BRICS Meeting: Doval to interact with Chinese, Russian NSAs

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, JULY 24

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will meet senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ meeting in Johannesburg that began on Monday. NSAs of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are also attending the meeting which seeks to chart a path independent of western pressures on the Ukraine conflict. None of the BRICS members as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have cast their lot with the US-led alliance on Ukraine.

Unlike in several other multilateral bodies, the engagement between NSAs is an important component of the BRICS Political and Security Pillar and deliberates on issues, such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity, peace and transnational organised crime.

#Ajit Doval #China #Russia