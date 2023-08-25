BRICS to welcome 6 more members

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 24

The five-nation BRICS has decided to add six more members in its first phase of expansion, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in Johannesburg on Thursday. The six countries — Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia — will join BRICS on January 1, 2024, when Russia takes over as its chair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the expansion which India “has always fully supported” to make BRICS stronger and more effective as well as send a message to all global institutions that they should adapt to the changing circumstances.

Expansion can set an example for the reform of other global institutions established in the twentieth century

“This step will further strengthen the faith of many countries in the multipolar world order. India will also build consensus for other countries that want to join BRICS as partner countries,” assured the PM to leaders of about 20 more nations interested in associating with BRICS. Once the parameters are finalised, these countries will be included as partner countries at the next summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

“This is an initiative that can set an example for the reform of other global institutions established in the twentieth century,” said Modi. A snapshot of the tremendous interest in BRICS was available from the list of over 60 dignitaries who spoke on Thursday. The decision to expand would have surprised pro-western analysts who had been warning against such a move as it could result in pro-China countries becoming members. Barring Iran, all other potential new members have good ties with the West.

