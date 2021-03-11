Bride refuses to marry groom in Uttar Pradesh after he fails to arrange photographer

Kanpur, May 30

Brides in Uttar Pradesh are getting bold and more demanding as in the past few weeks, brides have turned away their grooms because either they came drunk or were bald.

At a recent wedding, a bride refused to marry because the groom forgot to bring along a photographer.

The incident was reported from a village in Dehat district here on Sunday.

The marriage of the daughter of a farmer living in a village under Mangalpur police station area in Dehat was fixed with a man living in Bhognipur.

The stage was beautifully decorated for the 'Jai mala' ceremony. The 'baraat' (wedding procession) was welcomed by the bride's family and the bride and the groom reached the stage for the ceremony.

However, the bride realised that there was no photographer to capture the memorable moments and refused to take part in the ceremony. She later left the stage and went to her neighbour’s house.

Everyone tried hard to convince the girl, but she said, "The man who did not care about our marriage today, how is he going to take care of me in the future?" The elders in the family also tried to convince her but in vain.

The matter reached the police station, where both the parties agreed to return the cash and valuables exchanged by mutual consent.

Mangalpur Sub-Inspector Dori Lal said the matter was sorted out mutually.

"Both the parties returned the goods and cash given to each other. After this, the groom left for his native place without a bride," he said and added, "There was a dispute over a photographer and videographer not arranged by the groom’s side due to which the girl got angry and refused to marry." IANS