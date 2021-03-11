Bride's sister killed, 10 injured in firing at marriage function in UP's Etah

Condition of three of the injured is said to be critical

Bride's sister killed, 10 injured in firing at marriage function in UP's Etah

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Etah (UP), June 11

The sister of a bride was killed and 10 people were injured when gunshots were fired during a quarrel at a marriage function here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Etah, Udai Singh said the incident occurred in Fardpur village under the Jasrathpur police station limits.

“An argument broke out between the family members of the bride and some villagers over applying colours. During the ruckus, someone fired a gun that resulted in the death of Sudha, 35, while 10 people were injured,” he said.

Sudha was the bride’s elder sister. The condition of three of the injured is said to be critical.

Police have lodged an FIR against some local people. “We have also detained some suspects who are being questioned about the incident,” the officer said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

2
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

3
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

4
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Joint police operations: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Canada's help to nab gangsters

5
Haryana

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

6
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

7
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

8
Nation

Prophet remark row: Muslims protest in Ahmedabad, Vadodara; demand Nupur Sharma’s arrest

9
Nation

Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest

10
Haryana

Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest

Protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP s...

Ahead of presidential polls, Mamata convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi

Ahead of presidential poll, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi

Meeting will be held on June 15 to prepare joint strategy fo...

Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident

Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident

Violence had erupted on June 3 over former BJP spokesperson ...

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of “influential” people who got jobs on fake documents

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...

Cities

View All

In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Senior diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology is a Panjab University alumnus

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Railway contractor’s Murder: ‘Key witness’ goes to police to record statement, jailed

Railway contractor's Murder: 'Key witness' goes to police to record statement, jailed

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Bonanza for NRIs: 7 buses to ply from Jalandhar to IGI Airport daily

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

14 years on, hydraulic ladder a distant dream

2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Patiala MC collects ~4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala MC collects Rs 4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala DC Sakshi Sahni inspects Chhoti, Badi Nadi rejuvenation project

PRTC to start bus service from Patiala to New Delhi airport from June 15

CJM meets bank managers, discusses upcoming lok adalat