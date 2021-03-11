Bride's sister killed, 10 injured in firing at marriage function in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), June 11
The sister of a bride was killed and 10 people were injured when gunshots were fired during a quarrel at a marriage function here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Etah, Udai Singh said the incident occurred in Fardpur village under the Jasrathpur police station limits.
“An argument broke out between the family members of the bride and some villagers over applying colours. During the ruckus, someone fired a gun that resulted in the death of Sudha, 35, while 10 people were injured,” he said.
Sudha was the bride’s elder sister. The condition of three of the injured is said to be critical.
Police have lodged an FIR against some local people. “We have also detained some suspects who are being questioned about the incident,” the officer said.
