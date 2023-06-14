Bridge over Mindhola river collapses in Gujarat, 15 villages affected

Tapi, June 14
The bridge over Mindhola river on the road connecting Maipur and Degama villages in Vyara Tehsil of Gujarat's Tapi district collapsed on Wednesday.
According to officials, about 15 villages have been affected by the bridge's collapse.
Executive Engineer Nirav Rathod said, "The construction work of the bridge started in 2021, which cost us Rs 2 crore. The reason for the bridge's collapse will be ascertained after getting the investigation done by the experts."
Recently, in Bihar, the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur. The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In fresh violence in Manipur, militants kill 9, injure 25
Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11
Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest
Had complained of chest pain
Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested
DGP tweets to this effect
Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat
The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on ...