WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar get regular bail in wrestlers' harassment case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

The court also allowed the bail application of suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who had on July 18 given them two-day interim bail, granted them regular bail on a bond of Rs 25,000 each, with certain conditions. The court directed the accused not to leave India without its prior permission and refrain from inducing witnesses.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

On behalf of the police, the public prosecutor asked the court to impose certain conditions, if bail was granted.

As the court asked the prosecutor if he was opposing the bail application, he said, “I am neither opposing nor supporting. The application should be dealt as per the law.”

The complainants’ counsel opposed Singh’s bail plea, saying the accused was very influential. “Bail should not be granted. If at all it is granted, strict conditions must be imposed. Witnesses have been approached from time to time, no threat though,” he told the court. The counsel for the accused said he would abide by all conditions.

(With PTI Inputs)

#BJP #Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh