British Prime Minister Boris Johnson likely to visit India by month-end

New Delhi, April 5

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit India later this month with its timing raising eyebrows since his Foreign Minister Liz Truss was here less than a week ago.

The ostensible purpose is to lend push to discussions on a trade agreement that will allow British Scotch in the Indian market as well as almost double by 2030 the current annual trade of £23 billion. Johnson is also expected to focus on Ukraine and the need for India to fall in line with the sanctions announced by the US and its allies.Johnson’s Foreign Minister Liz Truss arrived on March 30 and had spoken on the subject. Her homilies led External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to respond that the constant refrain about India buying Russian oil “looks almost like a campaign on this issue”.

Modi and Johnson held a virtual summit last year during which they agreed on a 2030 roadmap that focused on defence, innovation, science and technology, trade, education, etc. — TNS

What’s expected