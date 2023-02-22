Briton sent back to Dubai as e-visa not accepted at Indore airport

Indore, February 22
A 57-year-old British national has been deported to Dubai after his electronic visa was not accepted at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, an official has said.
Before being sent back, the Briton had to spend two days at the airport as the official entry document in electronic form was not processed.
The foreigner had arrived in the Madhya Pradesh city on Saturday by Air India's Dubai-Indore flight with an e-visa, but was not allowed to go out of the aerodrome as there was no clearance mechanism for such visas at the local airport, the official said on Tuesday.
The British national was eventually sent back to Dubai on Monday (February 20) by Air India's Indore-Dubai flight, he said.
This is not the first time an international passenger who came to Indore with an e-visa has faced problems.
In the last four years, several international passengers have been sent back to Dubai as they came to Indore on e-visas, the official said.
At present, only Air India operates direct international flights on the Indore-Dubai route.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...