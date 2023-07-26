Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

New Delhi, July 25

Hinting that things are gradually getting under control in the violence-hit Manipur, the state government today eased restrictions on broadband Internet connectivity in a “liberalised manner”.

The decision comes nearly three months after broadband Internet was banned due to widespread violence in the state. Officials, however, said mobile Internet would remain suspended. The Manipur Home Department, in a notification, said: “Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP (telecom service provider)/ISP (Interet service provider) shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition].”

“No Wi-Fi hotspots shall be allowed at any cost by the subscriber concerned,” it further noted.

Meanwhile, the state police today said they had arrested one more person in connection with the May 4 disrobing and parading of two women, a video of which had created a nationwide outrage. The police, in a tweet, said the fresh arrest on late Monday evening from Thoubal district took the total number of apprehensions in the case to seven.

The police had earlier said they had identified 14 persons from the video.

