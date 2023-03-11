BRS’ Kavitha leads protest over women’s quota Bill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

A day ahead of her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, BRS leader K Kavitha today held a six-hour fast seeking passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament starting March 13.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, appealed to all political parties to pressure the government on the issue. The BRS leader also requested President Droupadi Murmu to take interest in the matter and stand with women. The Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

The six-hour fast at Jantar Mantar was inaugurated by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.

Sanjay Singh (AAP), Naresh Gujral (Shiromani Akali Dal), Shamima Firdous (National Conference), Subhasini Ali (CPM), Pooja Shukla (SP), Seema Malik (NCP), Anjum Javed Mirza (PDP), Narayana K (CPI) and Shyam Rajak (RJD) joined the event, while some other leaders extended support via online.

Women ministers, MPs and MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, were also present.