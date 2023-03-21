BRS leader Kavitha writes to Enforcement Directorate, says she is submitting phones to agency

New Delhi, March 21
BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday said she had submitted the phones used by her so far to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as she appeared for questioning before the agency in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
In a letter to the ED, the 44-year-old MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said, “These phones are submitted without prejudice to my right and contentions and larger contentions whether a woman's phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy.”
Before she entered the agency office, Kavitha flashed some mobile phones kept in a transparent sheet, and said she was going to submit them to the ED.
Referring to the agency's allegation in its first charge sheet filed in this case last year that Kavitha was using at least two mobile numbers whose IMEI changed 10 times, Kavitha said, "It is baffling to note as to how, why and under what circumstances the agency made such allegations when I was not even summoned or asked any questions whatsoever.”
Accusing the agency of making insinuations against her, the BRS leader said she is submitting the phones to dispel any notion or "adverse impression" that the agency is allegedly trying to create.
This is the third deposition of Kavitha before the federal probe agency. She has spent around 18-19 hours at the ED headquarters in central Delhi during her two appearances on March 11 and 20.
