BSF Commandant held in job scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The CBI has arrested BSF Commandant (Medical) Karnail Singh for allegedly using touts to get his son the question paper of the sub-inspector recruitment examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The officer was taken into custody on Tuesday, CBI officials said.

During the probe, the agency found Singh allegedly entered into a conspiracy with touts, and as part of it, arranged a leaked question paper for his son through one of them.

The question paper was allegedly provided to him early in the morning on March 27, the day of the examination, at a house in Gangyal, Jammu, the CBI said, adding some other candidates also got the leaked question paper at Singh’s residence just a few hours before the examination.

“It was further alleged that the accused manipulated and tampered with the log book of the (his) official vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence and was evasive throughout during the investigation,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The probe has revealed that an alleged payment of Rs 20-30 lakh was made by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the examination, it said. The CBI has also named Avinash Gupta, owner of a coaching centre in J&K’s Akhnoor, and a Bengaluru-based company in the FIR.