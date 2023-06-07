BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

In a fresh spurt of violence in Manipur, a BSF constable was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel injured following an encounter with suspected Kuki insurgents in the Serou area early this morning.

Officials in the security establishment said the exchange of fire between the two sides took place in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district. Suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at BSF troops deployed at Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am, an official said. Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching’s Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel were air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations were in progress, the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, headquartered in Dimapur, tweeted.

“Extensive area domination operations by the Assam Rifles, BSF and the police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou. Intermittent firing between security forces and insurgents took place throughout the night. Security forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” it said in the tweet.

A fierce exchange of fire was also reported between security forces and suspected Kuki militants from Phayeng in Imphal West district, another security official said, adding that there was no report of any casualty. Irate villagers had earlier on Sunday night set ablaze an abandoned camp at Sugnu in Kakching district, where militants from the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) were staying after signing a peace accord with the government, officials said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday extended its ban on Internet services till June 10. “The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of June 10,” the government said. The ban was first imposed on May 3.

At least 98 persons lost their lives and 310 were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. The clashes first broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

