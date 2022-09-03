BSF develops drones to drop tear gas shells

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The BSF has developed a tear gas shell-dropping drone system, which will help security forces monitor and control protesters and rioters. The system was tested recently at BSF unit in Tekanpur, MP.

PM’s pics missing at T’gana PDS outlets

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday questioned the absence of PM Narendra Modi's photograph in public distribution system (PDS) outlets of Telangana. TNS

Court closes case against Vijayvargiya

New Delhi: A special court in Indore has closed a case against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in an alleged pension scam at the Indore Municipal Corporation as the Madhya Pradesh Government did not give sanction to prosecute him and others for 17 years. TNS

India pips UK, now 5th largest economy

New Delhi: India has become world’s fifth largest economy, pushing Britain to the sixth place in 2021, according to media reports from London. The US, China, Japan and Germany are ahead of India. India went past the UK in the final three months of 2021, according to GDP figures from the IMF. — TNS

Indian-origin Laxman named Starbucks CEO

New Delhi: Laxman Narasimhan, a veteran in leading global brands, has been named as CEO of Starbucks, joining a growing cohort of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of global corporations. TNS

Karnataka seer held in abuse case hospitalised

Chitradurga: Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, arrested in a sexual abuse case, was shifted to the Chitradurga district hospital for treatment after he complained of chest pain. PTI

5 JD-U legislators in Manipur merge with BJP

Imphal: Five of the six JD-U MLAs in Manipur have merged with the ruling BJP. Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said Speaker T Shyamkumar Singh had accepted the merger. PTI

