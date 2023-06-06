BSF jawan killed, 2 soldiers injured in firing by insurgents in Manipur

ANI

Thoubal, June 6

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) died after he sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Manipur's Serou in firing between security forces and a group of insurgents on the intervening night of June 5-6, Army officials said.

"One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou," the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Intermittent firing between security forces & a group of insurgents took place throughout the night of 05/06 June," the Indian Army said on Twitter.

"Security forces effectively retaliated to the fire."

It said a soldier from the Border Security Force died and two personnel from Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force were wounded.

"Search operations (are) in progress," the army said.

The ethnic violence began when tribal groups clashed with the majority Meitei community over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. Tribal communities are worried about a possible extension of their benefits to the Meiteis.