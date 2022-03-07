BSF jawan kills colleague before shooting self in West Bengal

PTI

New Delhi, February 7

A BSF jawan allegedly shot himself dead after killing his colleague at a camp in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place early in the morning at the BSF’s Jalangi camp guarding the India-Bangladesh international border.

According to officials, the two men got into a scuffle after they received summons from the local police.

The incident comes a day after five BSF personnel were killed at a camp in Amritsar. The accused jawan who shot the four was also killed.