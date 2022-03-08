BSF jawan kills colleague, shoots self in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

A day after five BSF troops were killed in a fratricidal incident, a jawan allegedly shot himself after killing his colleague at a camp near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday.

Head Constable Jonson Toppo allegedly shot his colleague Head Constable SG Sekhar with his service rifle, the officials said, adding that they both belong to the force’s 117th Battalion. The officials said a summon issued to them by the local police for appearing at the Ramnagar police station on Monday purportedly led the two troopers get into a confrontation following which Toppo fired at Sekhar. The case pertains to the two reportedly detaining a farmer at the border last year, they added. —