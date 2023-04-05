BSF nabs Pakistani national trying to enter India via Gujarat

Ahmedabad, April 5
The Border Security Force has apprehended a Pakistani national trying to enter India through the border along Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the BSF said on Wednesday.
BSF troopers observed a Pakistani national crossing the international border on Tuesday.
They nabbed him as soon as he climbed down the gate near the Border Out Post (BOP) Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district, the BSF said.
Daya Ram, a resident of Nagarparkar in Pakistan, was seen negotiating a fence gate by climbing over it to enter the Indian side of the fence, the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a release.
"He was immediately apprehended as soon as he climbed down the gate near BOP Nadeshwari," it said.
