BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

New Delhi, April 28

The BSF today flew a special helicopter sortie to airlift a jawan deployed at a remote post along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K to make sure that he reaches home, about 2,500 km away in Odisha, in time for his marriage.

Ceremony in Odisha Posted in Machil sector along LoC, Constable Narayana Behera’s wedding is to take place in Odisha on May 2

Since the road link is inaccessible due to snow, BSF arranged a helicopter to take him to Srinagar

Posted at a high-altitude post in the Machil sector along the LoC, 30-year-old Constable Narayana Behera’s wedding is scheduled to take place on May 2, a senior BSF officer said.

As the LoC post is snow-bound and its road link with the Kashmir valley is currently inaccessible, a military air sortie is the only available mode of transportation for troops deployed at these locations, the officer said.

His parents got in touch with his unit commanders, expressing apprehension that their son might not be able to make it for his marriage, the officer said.

The matter was brought to the knowledge of BSF Inspector General (Kashmir frontier) Raja Babu Singh and he ordered that a Cheetah helicopter of the force stationed in Srinagar should airlift Behera immediately, the officer said. The helicopter picked up Behera early today and brought him to Srinagar.

