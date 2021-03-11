BSF seizes gold worth Rs 6 crore along India-Bangladesh border, 2 arrested

New Delhi, May 24

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 11.62 kilograms of gold worth Rs 6.15 crore along the India-Bangladesh International Border and arrested two smugglers in its connection.

The two smugglers with 74 gold biscuits and three gold bars were arrested in two separate operations.

In the first operation, based on a tip-off, troops of the 179 Battalion of the BSF were checking vehicles at the ICP Petrapole on Monday.

The troops stopped a truck returning to India from Bangladesh (Benapol) near the passenger gate.

While searching, a large packet wrapped in black cloth was found from behind the driver's seat and on opening it, 70 gold biscuits and three gold bars were recovered.

The total value of the seized gold biscuits and bars was estimated to be Rs 5,98,54,165.

On Monday, at Jayantipur Border Outpost under the 158 Battalion, the BSF troops, during routine checking, stopped a suspected motorcyclist.

The troops found four gold biscuits weighing 466.62 grams from under the seat of the motorcycle.

The arrested smugglers have been handed over to the Customs Office, Petrapole, along with the seized gold.

South Bengal Frontier DIG Surjeet Singh Guleria expressed happiness over the achievement of the jawans.

IANS