BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat from Indian territory near border in Gujarat's Kutch

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 4

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Pakistani fishing boat from the Harami Nala creek area near the Arabian Sea in Kutch district of Gujarat close to the Indo-Pakistan border, it said on Monday.

During the operation on Sunday night, some fishermen managed to flee into the Pakistani territory with another boat, the BSF said.

The Pakistani boat was seized some 100 metres inside the Indian territory. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except some fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment, the BSF said in a statement.

An intensive search of the area was under way, it said.

Around 8.30 pm on April 3, a patrolling BSF team noticed the movement of two Pakistani fishing boats near the border pillar no. 1164 and also spotted four to five Pakistani fishermen near the border pillar no. 1160 in the Harami Nala area.

“The BSF patrol party rushed to the spot after crossing the swamps and nalas on foot. Pakistani fishermen saw the BSF patrol coming towards them, took advantage of the marshy terrain and fled into the Pakistani territory,” it said.

The BSF patrol chased them and seized one Pakistani fishing boat around 100 metres inside the Indian territory near border pillar no. 1160, it said.

The Harami Nala creek separates India and Pakistan. Its marshy terrain is home to many varieties of fish and attracts fishermen from the neighbouring country.