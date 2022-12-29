BSF seizes Rs 1.7 crore ‘Yaba’ pills near Bangladesh border

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said its troopers had seized a consignment of 17,000 “Yaba” (a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine) tablets worth Rs 1.7 crore from a car near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam and apprehended the driver of the vehicle.

The BSF said the tablets were packed in 89 packets. The cost of one “Yaba” tablet is estimated to be Rs 1,000. The seizure was made 16 km from border outpost Harinagar in the state, said the BSF.

#Assam #bangladesh #Border Security Force BSF