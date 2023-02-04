BSF shoots down Pak drone in Rajasthan, recovers 6 kg narcotics

Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, February 4
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot down a Pakistani drone in the Sriganganagar Sector of Rajasthan and recovered a huge cache of narcotics.
"During the intervening night of February 3-4, BSF troops deployed on the Indo-Pak International Border in general area Srikaranpur of Sriganganagar Sector, in a joint operation with the state police shot down a Pakistani drone which entered into India territory," a BSF officer said.
During search of the area, the drone along with two bags was recovered. The bags contained six packets, weighing about 6 kg, suspected to be heroin.
This is the second consecutive incident of a Pakistani drone being shot down on the western border. Yesterday, the BSF had shot down a quadcopter in the Amritsar Sector and recovered 5 heroin.
There have been two other smuggling incidents reported on the Indo-Pak border this week.
On February 1, BSF recovered 2.6 kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin, believed to be dropped by a drone along the International Border in Fazilka Sector.
On January 31, a BSF area domination patrol had recovered three packets, containing about 1.76 kg of narcotics near the Maboke village in the Ferozepur Sector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman
Says the meltdown of Adani Group would not impact country’s ...
Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout
The regulator says committed to ensuring market integrity; m...
Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges
Appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Co...
US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm
Firm exported two consignments of 24 batches of the allegedl...
GSI team inspects village in J-K’s Doda district for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings
Over 100 members of 19 families were evacuated after their h...