BSF shoots down Pak drone in Rajasthan, recovers 6 kg narcotics

Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot down a Pakistani drone in the Sriganganagar Sector of Rajasthan and recovered a huge cache of narcotics.

"During the intervening night of February 3-4, BSF troops deployed on the Indo-Pak International Border in general area Srikaranpur of Sriganganagar Sector, in a joint operation with the state police shot down a Pakistani drone which entered into India territory," a BSF officer said.

During search of the area, the drone along with two bags was recovered. The bags contained six packets, weighing about 6 kg, suspected to be heroin.

This is the second consecutive incident of a Pakistani drone being shot down on the western border. Yesterday, the BSF had shot down a quadcopter in the Amritsar Sector and recovered 5 heroin.

There have been two other smuggling incidents reported on the Indo-Pak border this week.

On February 1, BSF recovered 2.6 kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin, believed to be dropped by a drone along the International Border in Fazilka Sector.

On January 31, a BSF area domination patrol had recovered three packets, containing about 1.76 kg of narcotics near the Maboke village in the Ferozepur Sector.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Rajasthan