BSF to get 115 steel habitats along LoC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

In a bid to boost infrastructural facilities for better operational efficiency, the BSF is all set to acquire nearly 115 steel fabricated habitats, which will be erected along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, and floating border outpost (FBOP) vessels, which are being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), officials said.

The paramilitary force is in the process of setting up nearly 115 steel fabricated containers in high-altitude locations along the Line of Control (LoC) to protect troops from harsh weather conditions. The steel containers will have attached kitchen and toilets and the project will cost Rs 35 crore, the officials said.

“These living accommodations will be insulated from inside and will have bunk bed with both solar and generator power supply,” a senior BSF officer said, adding the deployment of these facilities would range from 8,000 feet to 15,500 feet. The BSF has already received an in-principal approval for these containers and the process for financial sanction is under way, he said.

Meanwhile, officials said the BSF received three FBOP vessels from CSL on January 26, while three more vessels were likely to be delivered in the coming months. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had placed orders for nine such infra facilities in March 2019.

The FBOPs, with an overall length of 46 metres and breadth of 12 metres, are designed for deployment in the inland waters of India, specifically in Kutch (Gujarat) and Sunderbans of West Bengal, the officials added.