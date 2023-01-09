BSF using drone-mounted radars to detect tunnels in Jammu region

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

The BSF has deployed drone-mounted ground penetrating radars for the first time to detect underground tunnels used by terrorists to infiltrate from Pakistan into India through Jammu region, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said the indigenous technical gadget had been pressed into action at the International Border (IB) along areas of Jammu as part of the below-the-earth tunnel detection exercise carried out by the force.

The aim is to ensure no terrorist intrudes. In the past, tunnels have also been used to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition.

The BSF has unearthed at least five tunnels in the about 192 km of the Jammu front (of the international border) in the last three years. According to official data, two such cross-border tunnels were detected in 2020 and 2021 each, while one was found last year and all of them were detected in Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu.

#Border Security Force BSF #jammu #Pakistan