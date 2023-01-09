BSF using drone-mounted radars to detect tunnels in Jammu region

New Delhi, January 8
The BSF has deployed drone-mounted ground penetrating radars for the first time to detect underground tunnels used by terrorists to infiltrate from Pakistan into India through Jammu region, officials said on Sunday.
The officials said the indigenous technical gadget had been pressed into action at the International Border (IB) along areas of Jammu as part of the below-the-earth tunnel detection exercise carried out by the force.
The aim is to ensure no terrorist intrudes. In the past, tunnels have also been used to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition.
The BSF has unearthed at least five tunnels in the about 192 km of the Jammu front (of the international border) in the last three years. According to official data, two such cross-border tunnels were detected in 2020 and 2021 each, while one was found last year and all of them were detected in Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...