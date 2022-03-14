Budget session of Parliament resumes today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The second half of the Parliament’s Budget session begins on Monday with simultaneous sitting of both Houses having normal timings, even as the Opposition gears up to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, EPF interest rate cut and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. However, the government would push its agenda, including Parliament’s approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the J&K Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow and it is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.

The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. With the Covid situation easing out, both Houses will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am. —

#epf #indians in ukraine #nirmala sitharaman #Unemployment